Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOSS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 180,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $631.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $11,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,197,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.