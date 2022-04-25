Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 105.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $1,394,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

