Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.83. 5,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

