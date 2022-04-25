Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.91.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $21.00. 184,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

