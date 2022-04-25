Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $25.50

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.