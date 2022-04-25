Green Plains (GPRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Plains by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 239,978 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

