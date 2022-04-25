Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

GPRE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.36. 67,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.63. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. City State Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.