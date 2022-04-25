Green Plains Partners (GPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 51.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,523.24%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.82. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 102.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

