Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

GHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.