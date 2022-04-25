Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG) Insider Daniel Balanco Buys 409,694 Shares

Greenland Minerals Limited (ASX:GGG – Get Rating) insider Daniel Balanco acquired 409,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$31,136.74 ($22,894.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 20.11 and a current ratio of 20.15.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

