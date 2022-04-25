Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

