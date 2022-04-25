Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will post $278.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $280.25 million. Guild reported sales of $526.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $343.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHLD opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

