Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,642,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

