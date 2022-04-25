Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($149.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.83 ($190.14).

Hannover Rück stock traded down €2.00 ($2.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €146.80 ($157.85). 165,508 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €160.57.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

