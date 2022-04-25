Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

HRGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.11) to GBX 1,205 ($15.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.13) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

HRGLY traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

