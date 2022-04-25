Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Harmonic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.01-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.26-0.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLIT stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $885.91 million, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

