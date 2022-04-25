Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 653,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

