HC Wainwright Boosts Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $21.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $7.36 on Monday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

