HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $254.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $277.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.90.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $196.22 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

