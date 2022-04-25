HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $241.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $265.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.82.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.22 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

