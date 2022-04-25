Head to Head Analysis: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) vs. Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.25 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.64 Grand Canyon Education $896.56 million 3.91 $260.34 million $6.01 16.53

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23% Grand Canyon Education 29.04% 18.92% 15.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuke Music and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $90.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Kuke Music on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

