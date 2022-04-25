Head to Head Analysis: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get MOGU alerts:

This table compares MOGU and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MOGU and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and OmniComm Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.26 -$50.06 million ($11.04) -0.24 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.43 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MOGU beats OmniComm Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile (Get Rating)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.