Head-To-Head Comparison: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.62 $275.50 million $1.58 10.30 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 28.22% 10.57% 1.03% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fulton Financial and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Bay National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.