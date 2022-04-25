Head-To-Head Contrast: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) versus EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get EZFill alerts:

This table compares EZFill and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill N/A N/A N/A CarLotz -15.43% -35.21% -24.62%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EZFill and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.88%. CarLotz has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 345.54%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than EZFill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZFill and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million 3.13 -$9.38 million N/A N/A CarLotz $258.53 million 0.45 -$39.88 million ($0.36) -2.81

EZFill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarLotz.

Summary

EZFill beats CarLotz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates 22 retail hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, West, and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.