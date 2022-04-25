Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -55.41% -25.34% -22.13% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Phreesia and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 11 0 2.79 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phreesia currently has a consensus target price of $49.07, suggesting a potential upside of 92.19%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 6.13 -$118.16 million ($2.33) -10.96 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients, as well as COVID-19 product offerings for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Green Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

