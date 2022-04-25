Head-To-Head Contrast: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oshkosh and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 0 6 9 0 2.60 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91% Proterra N/A -28.08% -18.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oshkosh and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.82 $472.70 million $5.90 16.49 Proterra $242.86 million 6.08 -$250.01 million N/A N/A

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Proterra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

