Head to Head Contrast: Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wipro and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.97, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Wipro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wipro and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 4.36 $1.48 billion $0.29 23.31 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wipro beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the India market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and/or departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. Wipro Limited has a collaboration agreement with FEV Europe GmbH to develop and market software defined vehicles; and IP Infusion to deliver validated disaggregated networking solutions, as well as has strategic partnerships with Apptio, Inc. and DataRobot, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

