Head-To-Head Review: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

93.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $298.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.51%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 460.34%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -18.01% -18.84% -15.02% Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 26.95 -$42.04 million ($1.55) -147.32 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 27.08 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -1.93

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.