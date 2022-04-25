Head to Head Review: Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00 Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.72%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Intevac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intevac and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $38.52 million 3.30 $26.62 million $1.08 4.72 Velo3D $27.44 million 29.23 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 43.81% -23.08% -19.08% Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77%

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

