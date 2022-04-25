Head-To-Head Survey: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Peraso alerts:

This table compares Peraso and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 7.94 -$10.91 million ($0.38) -5.50 iSun $45.31 million 0.98 -$980,000.00 ($0.70) -4.56

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -31.40% -39.80% -35.51% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Peraso and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSun has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 526.96%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Peraso.

Summary

iSun beats Peraso on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. primarily engages in the development and manufacture of 5G mmWave silicon devices. It offers a range of products in the field of 5G mmWave semiconductors, including mmWave RF circuits, mmWave signal processing algorithms, beam forming and beam steering algorithms, real time calibration and system monitoring, and wireless antenna technology products. The company provides its products for fixed wireless broadband, enhanced mobile broadband, private networks, wireless AR/VR, backhaul, and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in San Jose, California.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.