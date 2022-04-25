Head to Head Survey: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Puxin N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $691.12 million 0.03 -$184.72 million N/A N/A Puxin $445.04 million 0.03 -$4.93 million ($24.70) -0.06

Puxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Puxin.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science. The company's study-abroad tutoring services helps students to prepare for admission tests and applications for high schools, universities, and graduate programs primarily in English-speaking countries through study-abroad test preparation courses and study-abroad consulting services. It also provides web-based platforms and mobile apps for K-12 tutoring services; and cloud-based products and services for K-12 tutoring and study-abroad tutoring services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 407 learning centers, which include 328 K-12 and 79 study-abroad learning centers. The company offers its products under the Puxin, Puxin-Lingxian, Puxin-YESSAT, Puxin-Fubusi, and ZMN Education brands, as well as operates franchised schools under the Global Education brand. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

