Healthcare Services Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after acquiring an additional 225,363 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

