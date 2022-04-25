HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €1.16 ($1.25) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.92 ($57.98). 1,627,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1 year high of €78.58 ($84.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

