Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

