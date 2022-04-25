Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
HSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HSII stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $780.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.