Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $10.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.33.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HELE opened at $207.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average is $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $189.65 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

