HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($65.59) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $40.75 on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

