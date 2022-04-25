Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires $205,500.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $205,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,125,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,845,928.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.15. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

