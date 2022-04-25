Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.00 ($83.87).

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

FRA HEN3 traded down €0.22 ($0.24) on Monday, reaching €60.54 ($65.10). The company had a trading volume of 687,577 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.41 and its 200-day moving average is €71.31. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

