Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 31,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

