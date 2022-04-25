Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

