Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,695. The stock has a market cap of $685.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

