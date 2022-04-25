Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $243,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
