Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of HES stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

