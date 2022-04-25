Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $138.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of HES opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hess by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hess by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

