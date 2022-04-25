Hexcel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

