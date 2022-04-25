Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 910,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 287.44 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.32.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.