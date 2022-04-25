Hillman Solutions (HLMN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ: HLMN):

4/22/2022 – Hillman Solutions is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Hillman Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

4/11/2022 – Hillman Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

4/5/2022 – Hillman Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

3/29/2022 – Hillman Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

3/22/2022 – Hillman Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

3/16/2022 – Hillman Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

3/4/2022 – Hillman Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

3/3/2022 – Hillman Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HLMN stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,911,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

