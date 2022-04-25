Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.08) target price (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($15.31)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.51.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.