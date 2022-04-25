Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Increased to CHF 55 by Analysts at UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 54 to CHF 55 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 70 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,803. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.