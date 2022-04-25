Honeywell International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

HON traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $191.81. The company had a trading volume of 147,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,430. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $203.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

